Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 829.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after buying an additional 1,900,150 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 646,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $81,538,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Raytheon stock opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.