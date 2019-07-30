Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.8 billion.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $18.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hitachi will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

