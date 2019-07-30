Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogenics’ earnings. Histogenics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Histogenics.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogenics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Histogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSGX stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.29.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

