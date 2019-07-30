Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Hilton Hotels worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,382. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

