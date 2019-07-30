Highwater Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6,374.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,429,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,807,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,817,000 after buying an additional 2,082,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,523,000 after buying an additional 165,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 108,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417,393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,143,000 after buying an additional 696,065 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

