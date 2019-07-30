Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Hickok Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HICKA) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

