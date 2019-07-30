HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $132.93. 1,560,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

