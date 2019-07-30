HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

