HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,058,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after buying an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 563,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 207,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

