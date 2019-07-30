HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 220,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 117,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NP stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Neenah Inc has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

