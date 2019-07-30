Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.71.

NYSE:HSY opened at $152.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10. Hershey has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 410,468 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $50,393,156.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,303,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,513,729.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares worth $464,330,578. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after purchasing an additional 748,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550,341 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 484,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

