Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRTG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,622. The stock has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

