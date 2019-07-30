Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 839 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 848.03 ($11.08), approximately 76,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 88,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $633.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 852.49.

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

