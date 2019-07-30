Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,318,200 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 6,710,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 351.71 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $17,491,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 241,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 175,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

