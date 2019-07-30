Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.54%.
About Healthcare Trust Of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
