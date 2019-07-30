Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.39.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.