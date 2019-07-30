Head-To-Head Survey: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ambarella and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $227.77 million 7.15 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -44.82 Viavi Solutions $880.40 million 3.83 -$46.00 million $0.34 43.35

Ambarella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -17.32% -10.24% -9.11% Viavi Solutions -3.25% 15.88% 6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ambarella and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 2 2 5 0 2.33 Viavi Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $45.88, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.93, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Ambarella.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

