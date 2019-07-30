Head to Head Review: Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) & PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altapacific Bancor and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.93 $5.20 million N/A N/A PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $20.51 million 3.12 $5.35 million N/A N/A

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Profitability

This table compares Altapacific Bancor and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 25.34% 14.01% 1.57%

Risk and Volatility

Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altapacific Bancor and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH beats Altapacific Bancor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altapacific Bancor

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

