Head to Head Comparison: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI)

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ellie Mae and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellie Mae 4 8 2 0 1.86 Autodesk 1 6 15 0 2.64

Ellie Mae currently has a consensus price target of $81.92, suggesting a potential downside of 17.25%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $174.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Ellie Mae.

Volatility and Risk

Ellie Mae has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellie Mae and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellie Mae $480.27 million 7.17 $22.58 million $1.03 96.11 Autodesk $2.57 billion 13.91 -$80.80 million $0.11 1,479.73

Ellie Mae has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autodesk. Ellie Mae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ellie Mae shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellie Mae and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellie Mae 5.02% 4.17% 3.70% Autodesk -0.82% -26.61% 1.61%

Summary

Autodesk beats Ellie Mae on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management. The company's Encompass Digital Lending Platform helps lenders and investors across their workflow from the prospective customers to the point of loan delivery. In addition, the company provides education and training services; professional and technical support services; and loan product, policy, and guideline data and analytics services. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

