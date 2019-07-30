HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,732,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 4,031,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,812,000 after acquiring an additional 596,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $13.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. 222,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.