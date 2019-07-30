Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 208,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $384.23 million, a PE ratio of -433.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Haynes International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

