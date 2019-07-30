Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,858,000 after purchasing an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 961.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,600,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 214,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,790. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.