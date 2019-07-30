Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,808,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.