Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,723 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,081 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. CBS makes up about 3.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of CBS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,776,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $179,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of CBS by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,869 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CBS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,098,805 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CBS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

CBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,956. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

