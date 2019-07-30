Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.78 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.07-0.26 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 118,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
