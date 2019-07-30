Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.78 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.07-0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 118,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.42.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

