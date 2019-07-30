Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 978,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $667.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $483,239.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 577,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAFC. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

