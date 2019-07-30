Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.25. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.