Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNRG. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,903. The company has a market cap of $168.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.16. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

