Guidant Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guidant Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after acquiring an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,745,000 after acquiring an additional 525,051 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

