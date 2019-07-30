Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 197 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidant Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,701,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,788,000 after purchasing an additional 626,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

