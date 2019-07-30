Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Guidant Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

