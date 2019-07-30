Guidant Wealth Advisors Has $3.82 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 154,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.