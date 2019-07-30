Guidant Wealth Advisors Has $281,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidant Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,598,000 after acquiring an additional 229,204 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $303.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

