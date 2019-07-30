Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GFED traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,000 shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $68,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $188,242. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

