Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Short Interest Update

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRIF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 2,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080. Griffin Industrial Realty has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

