Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 5.5%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.88, 870,195 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 639,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.84 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $117,918.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,999.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 909.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 38.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

