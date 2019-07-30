Grand Vision Media (LON:GVMH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Grand Vision Media Holdings PLC (LON:GVMH)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), 23,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.06.

About Grand Vision Media (LON:GVMH)

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc operates as an integrated out-door digital media and advertising company in the Peoples Republic of China. It offers out-of-home (OOH) advertising, panel advertising, and content production services; digital marketing campaigns, such as social media marketing services; and events and exhibitions.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Vision Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Vision Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.