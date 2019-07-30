Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Receives €23.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.96 ($27.86).

GYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of GYC stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, reaching €20.88 ($24.28). 144,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.98. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

