Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price on the stock.

NYSE GHM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.12. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.19 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts predict that Graham will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 589.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

