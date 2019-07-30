GP Strategies (GPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.09 million. On average, analysts expect GP Strategies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 5,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.