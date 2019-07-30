Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.01. 303,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,074. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $9,523,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $5,418,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $15,992,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $150,681,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

