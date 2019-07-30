GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 6,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,785. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

