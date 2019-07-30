Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 246,700 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

