Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $262.05 million, a PE ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

