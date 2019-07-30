Gifto Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Bancor Network, Coinnest and OKEx. Gifto has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00282118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.01533644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00118731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Binance, OKEx, Coinnest, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, CPDAX, Bittrex, Bibox, Allbit, Bithumb and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

