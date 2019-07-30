Giant (GIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,121.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Giant has a market cap of $104,647.00 and $2,121.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including $70.83, $10.42, $13.92 and $50.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 280.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,621,212 coins and its circulating supply is 5,471,208 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

