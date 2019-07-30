George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after acquiring an additional 947,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 412,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

