GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at GMP Securities

GMP Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $18.39 on Friday. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 50.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 221,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 157.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GeoPark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $241,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

