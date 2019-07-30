GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $758,320.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $758,320.00 and $4,023.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00945601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006184 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

