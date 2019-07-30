Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.06 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genomic Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of GHDX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 41,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.16.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $256,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

