Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.06 million.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genomic Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.
Shares of GHDX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 41,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.16.
In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $256,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.