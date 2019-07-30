Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genomic Health updated its FY19 guidance to $1.44-1.54 EPS.

GHDX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,202. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

In other Genomic Health news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 11,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $653,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock worth $8,175,806. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.